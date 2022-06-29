URBANA — A Champaign man found in a car with a loaded gun has been charged with weapons offenses and aggravated vehicular hijacking.
An Urbana police report said about 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police were summoned to the Town & Country Apartments on Kerr Avenue where a person reported seeing a man waving a gun and threatening to “kill someone.”
Police found a car with several people in it leaving the area and stopped it on Cunningham Avenue.
Melvin Johnson, 29, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Country Fair Drive, was in the back seat and tried to leave when police stopped the car.
Under his seat was a black polymer 9 mm handgun loaded with 13 bullets. Johnson denied that the gun was his but others in the vehicle said that Johnson was the one with the firearm.
Further, the female driver said she did not know Johnson but was driving him because he implied he would shoot her if she did not take him to a liquor store.
Johnson was arraigned Wednesday for unlawful use of weapons by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly having a loaded gun with no firearm owner’s identification card, and aggravated vehicular hijacking. The latter is a Class X felony with penalties ranging from six to 30 years upon conviction.
Hearing the facts of the alleged crimes and that Johnson had previous convictions for trespass to residence with people present, battery, assault, and obstructing identification, Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $750,000 and told him to return to court July 26.