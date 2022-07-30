URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had a loaded gun in a vehicle last fall has been sentenced to two years of probation.
On Thursday, Judge Roger Webber also ordered Richard E. Frazier, 21, who listed an address on Holiday Drive, to obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations.
Frazier pleaded guilty in June to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, admitting he had a loaded gun on Nov. 13 at a time when he was under 21.
University of Illinois police were investigating shots fired north of campus on Bradley Avenue when they saw a speeding car disobey a red light and commit other traffic offenses that prompted them to stop the car.
Frazier got out of the passenger side of the car and ran. When an officer drew his weapon to get Frazier to stop, he tossed a gun and an extended magazine to the side in the 300 block of East Springfield Avenue.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Frazier had no prior convictions. Police did not link him to the shots fired, McCallum said.