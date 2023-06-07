URBANA — An Urbana man on parole is back in the county jail on serious charges related to an apparent attempt to burn an apartment building.
An Urbana police report said just before 10 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to The Pointe apartments at 1603 E. Florida Ave., where they found grass near the building on fire.
A witness reported seeing a man in that area using a lighter to set grass and flowers near the building on fire. It quickly spread, melting wiring and part of an electrical box at a nearby building in the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue before firefighters could get it doused.
Police found Jonathan Fuller, 35, who listed an address in the 900 block of Harvey Street, who matched the witness’s description of the fire-setter, hiding nearby behind a tree.
Fuller resisted police efforts to get him into custody. On him, they found a lighter and seven rounds of .38-caliber ammunition.
In his path of flight they found a bag containing a revolver loaded with .38-caliber ammunition and ammunition in the bag that was the same as was found in his pocket. Police determined that the gun had been reported stolen from Rantoul.
Police also found a black ball cap in his flight path that matched what the witness said the fire-setter was wearing.
Fuller was arraigned Monday on Class X felony charges of being an armed habitual criminal and armed violence for allegedly setting a fire while armed. He was also charged with residential arson, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
With previous convictions for drug delivery, theft, possession of a weapon by a felon and residential burglary, Fuller is not allowed to possess firearms.
Hearing that he also is on parole for criminal trespass to residence and having another pending criminal trespass to residence case, Judge Randy Rosenbaum set bond for Fuller at $100,000. He’s due back in court June 28.