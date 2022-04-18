URBANA — A Park Forest man who sped away from Illinois State Police on Interstate 57 Friday at speeds in excess of 100 mph has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Eric L. Tolbert Jr., 24, allegedly had a loaded pistol in a bag behind his passenger seat but no firearm owner’s identification card.
A trooper’s report said about 4:30 p.m. Friday, a trooper clocked Tolbert going 88 in a 70 mph zone a few miles south of Rantoul. As the trooper tried to catch up with him, the vehicle sped up, passed traffic on the left shoulder, hit loose gravel, and temporarily lost control in the center grass median.
Tolbert then regained control and pulled out in front of northbound traffic, speeding up to 105 in an apparent attempt to put distance between himself and the trooper.
He again tried to pass traffic on the left shoulder, lost control of the vehicle and became stuck in the mud in the center grass median.
The trooper could smell the strong odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle and learned that Tolbert’s FOID card had been revoked.
He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 bond and is due back in court May 24. If convicted, he faces one to three years in prison.