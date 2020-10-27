URBANA - A Champaign man who admitted that he possessed a small amount of methamphetamine two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison.
In return for Deandre Bissic’s plea to possession of a controlled substance, two other felony cases in which he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and armed violence and possession of a defaced firearm were dismissed.
Bissic, 26, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Tuesday.
He admitted that on Sept. 11, 2018, he had methamphetamine in pill form in a vehicle that police pulled over in the parking lot of an apartment complex on North Mattis Avenue because it was suspicious. Additionally, police could smell cannabis and Bissic gave them a false name.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Bissic had prior convictions for retail theft, obstructing identification and driving under suspension.
He was given credit on his prison sentence for 120 days already served. He had been arrested July 12 for having cannabis and a loaded gun in a car. That was one of the cases dismissed.