URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly threatened to shoot a woman and her children in November is in police custody.
Leonard Mann Jr., 34, who listed an address on North Gregory Street, was arrested Wednesday by Illinois State Police on a warrant that had been issued last week after Mann was charged with being an armed habitual criminal.
The Class X felony charge alleges that on Nov. 25, he possessed a loaded handgun, which he is not allowed to have because of prior convictions.
A police report said officers were called to the home on North Gregory Street by Mann’s companion, who reported that they had argued. She put his clothes on the porch then retreated to her car because she feared him.
The report said he allegedly took out a gun, cocked it and said he was going to shoot everyone in the house. When he entered the house where her children were, she called 911.
He then ran from the house and Urbana police went looking for him. They found a man matching his description walking south on Lincoln Avenue, who then ran through backyards when officers approached.
In his flight path, police found a dry handgun on dewy grass in a yard on Linview Avenue. The gun was loaded with nine rounds and one in the chamber.
With two previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Mann qualifies under the law as an armed habitual criminal. If convicted of that, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
On Thursday, Judge Brett Olmstead left Mann’s bond at $500,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the woman’s North Gregory address. He’s due back in court Feb. 8.