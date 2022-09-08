CHAMPAIGN — Two Champaign residents in their 70s were listed in stable condition at a local hospital after they were wounded in a shooting incident Thursday afternoon.
One of the victims, a 75-year-old female, sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Champaign police. The injuries of the other victim, a 76-year-old male, were not thought to be life-threatening.
Both victims were conscious and talking to officers as they rendered medical aid before the victims were transported to the hospital.
The shootings occurred in the 2500 block of Heritage Drive. Police were called at 2:20 p.m. Officers there also found evidence of gunfire on several nearby houses and at least one vehicle.
According to a police report, the victims were pulling into a driveway when an unidentified male approached the vehicle and opened fire before fleeing.
Officers were canvassing the surrounding area and are asking that any resident or business in the area with an exterior surveillance camera system notify the police department.
No arrests have been made.
Champaign police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made to provide information privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477; online at 343tips.com; or the P3 Tips mobile app.