CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man and woman believed responsible for thefts at two stores earlier this month.
On Saturday, Jan. 4, within 30 minutes of each other, thefts happened at T-Mobile, 2504 N. Prospect Ave., and Disc Replay, 2012 N. Prospect Ave., C. Cellphones and a tablet, worth more than $3,000, were stolen.
The man is described as black, in his 20s, wearing a white stocking cap, a pink and black Looney Tunes jacket, and light washed jeans. He had earrings in both ears.
The woman is also black, in her 20s, wearing a navy blue coat, distressed jeans, and carrying a brown or yellow purse. She had long braided hair pulled back in a ponytail.
Investigators ask if you recognize them from video, to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.