'Mansplaining,' 'microinvalidations' and more: Urbana schools' 'Language of Inclusion Guide' includes 309 terms, definitions
Recommended reading for anyone who might be feeling a tad out of touch when it comes to the lingo of the times: Urbana schools’ first-ever “Language of Inclusion Guide,” a comprehensive glossary of diversity, equity and inclusion terms now housed on the district website.
Assembled by Brandon Caffey, Urbana’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, it includes definitions for 309 terms: some widely known (“antisemitism,” “Jim Crow,” “Me Too,” “xenophobia”), others less so.
Here are 10 of the terms:
— Hepeating: “When a man repeats a woman’s comments to take them as his own to gain credit or praise for the idea.” Which is along the same lines as …
— Mansplain: “A situation when men explain something to a person in a condescending or patronizing manner, typically a woman.”
— Rainbow washing: “When an organization publicly shows support for the LGBTQ+ community but also engages in practices that are harmful to the LGBTQ+ community.”
— Microinvalidations: “Verbal and nonverbal communications that subtly convey rudeness and insensitivity and demean a person’s racial heritage or identity.”
— Folxs: “An alternative spelling to the English word ‘folks,’ folxs is used to explicitly signal the inclusion of groups commonly marginalized.”
— ADOS: “American Descendants of Slavery. ADOS is a group that seeks to reclaim and restore the critical national character of the African American identity and experience in the United States.”
— Karen: “A term used to describe privileged, entitled, intolerant or defensive White womxn, also known as white-supremacist womxn.”
— Tone-policing: “A silencing and derailing tactic used by focusing on the delivery rather than the truth of the narrative.”
— Colorism: “Prejudiced thoughts or discriminatory actions against dark-skinned People of Color, based on light-skinned favoritism.”
— Deficit-minded language: “Language that blames students for their inequitable outcomes instead of examining the systemic factors that contribute to their challenges.”
BOARD REPORT
— The guide was part of a longer, deeper presentation about the many steps the district is taking under Caffey’s direction. Others include the ongoing, year-long, five-phase equity audit underway in the district; the launch of a nine-phase equity-centered professional development series and a monthly “diversity champion” recognition program that will conclude with the crowning of two overall honorees, who’ll be presented with championship belts, among other “nice swag,” Caffey said.
— On a related note: The Sept. 15-Oct. 15 period that has historically been referred to as Hispanic Heritage Month will be known moving forward in Urbana schools as Latine Heritage Month, officials decided, “because it is non-gender-specific,” Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said.
— New on the district calendar: A “Bring Your Family to School Day,” set for Oct. 3.
— Student ambassador Mycal Turner‘s report to the board included shoutouts for teachers, frustration over the chaos that is the high school parking lot when classes let out on Fridays and a plea for the food service staff to make more meals during sixth-period lunch, given that they’ve run out on a few occasions early in the school year.
“That can be very problematic for those students that waited a long time in line, just to be rejected and told there’s not enough,” Turner said.
Ivory-Tatum thanked Turner for bringing students’ concerns to the board’s attention and assured him that the district is on it, saying: “They are experiencing staffing issues, as the rest of the world is.”