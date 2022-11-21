Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — High up in the sloping stands of Michigan Stadium, behind the sea of fans dressed in maize and blue who packed into the bleachers of the 107,601-seat bowl, the Marching Illini carved out an island of orange and blue in rows 86-to-94.
As “Hail to the Victors” blared repeatedly, the 400 members of director Barry Houser’s band did their best to blast their signature music loud enough to reach the field below them.
Over his 12 years as Marching Illini director, which included nine trips, Houser has learned that traveling on the road isn’t quite the same as marching down Kirby Avenue into the friendly confines of their home stadium.
“You have to go in with a sense of being a little more humble,” Houser said, “and being more flexible knowing that it’s not going to be what it is going into Memorial Stadium.”
Over Houser’s first nine years as Marching Illini director, the band made a trip to one road game every year. He’s learned the ins and outs of taking hundreds of students and their instruments across Big Ten country to create a friendly environment for the team. He and his staff were tasked with coordinating meals, finding a place to stay nearby, and making sure Michigan’s athletic department and band were up for hosting them.
They made their most recent trip on Nov. 9, 2019, when they traveled to East Lansing, Mich., for Illinois’ game against Michigan State. The Illini trailed 31-10 heading into the fourth quarter before stunning the Spartans to win, 37-34.
“We’ve had some pretty good luck in the past,” Houser said before the game, which was his band’s first road trip in the last three years due to COVID-19. “It would be great to recreate that.”
Houser had never made the trip to The Big House, though.
The trip came at an opportune time for the students making it. They left from the Harding Band Building on campus at 8:30 a.m. Friday as classes were winding down for Thanksgiving break. They arrived on the University of Michigan campus that evening for a walkthrough with the Michigan band before heading back to their hotel in nearby Livonia.
After a quick breakfast at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, they departed for the stadium ahead of their 7:30 a.m. warmup.
When the Illinois and Michigan football teams weren’t battling on the field, the two bands formed a different kind of team.
At the half, the nearly 800 members of the two bands performed a Hans Zimmer medley of movie music, playing songs from “Interstellar,” “Gladiator” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The performance was planned along with the Michigan marching band over the last few months, Houser said, including several long phone calls about the logistics and theme before piecing together a complicated show.
“You don’t have as much space to move around,” Houser said, “so you have to think about what it takes to move around on the field. So, you have to have a strategy. It was a difficult show to put together, but a really rewarding show.”
After they walked though the stadium’s narrow tunnel onto the field, the show went off without a hitch. And when they went back to their seats, their music was plenty loud enough to reach the field.
To top off a memorable day, the Illini nearly gave their band a signature win to savor on their charter bus ride back to Champaign. Instead, the band had to settle for making the experience a little more special for the Illini faithful around them.
Despite the pain of watching the Illini’s upset bid fall short in heartbreaking fashion in a 19-17 loss to the third-ranked Wolverines, playing to the biggest crowd in college football made the trip an unforgettable one.
“When you have over 100,000 people in a stadium,” Houser said, “it’s a whole different ballgame.”