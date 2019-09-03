A new kind of aerial light show — drones choreographed to music — will hit Champaign-Urbana later this month as part of a 75th anniversary celebration for the UI Department of Aeronautical Engineering.
The public is invited to the 9 p.m. Sept. 20 show near the UI Research Park, where 100 computer-synchronized drones will fly in formation — everything from pyramids to flags to custom creations for the anniversary. Here’s more, courtesy Julie Wurth.
WHY DRONES?
They’re a big research focus for the department, and “we were really just looking for a way to inspire the community around us to consider aerospace engineering,” said Professor Greg Elliott, interim department head. “I grew up in the Apollo era and I know how much just seeing all the space flights affected my career.
“Also, it will be pretty cool,” he said. “We’re really excited about sharing it with the community.”
WHO’S FLYING?
The show is produced by Firefly Drone Shows of Michigan, one of three companies authorized by the FAA to perform across the country. Firefly has more than 200 custom-built drones, and the routines are pre-programmed and automated by a computer.
The hard part about synchronizing 100 drones, Elliott said, is ensuring they’re “responsive and stable.” You don’t want a “rogue,” he said.
Drones used to be entirely controlled by a human; now, the operator tells the drones where to go, and they figure out what they need to do to get there, he said.
“They know exactly where they are due to GPS and multiple measurement techniques, they know exactly where they are during the flight,” he said.
NO-FLY ZONES
It took awhile for special events coordinator Courtney McLearin to find a spot for the show that would comply with FAA rules and work for an audience. The FAA requires 500 feat of clearance — no traffic, pedestrians or spectators within 500 feet of the launch area, she said.
The launch site will be on Fourth Street between St. Mary’s Road and Hazelwood Drive, south of the I Hotel and Conference Center. Fourth Street will be closed to traffic and pedestrians at some point before the show. The department is hosting an invitation-only celebration with alumni earlier that evening at the I Hotel, but “we wanted the public to come and see this with us,” she said.
HOW TO SEE IT
Like the July 4 fireworks display, the 15-minute light show can be viewed from some distance away. Three parking lots in the Research Park have been designated for public parking that night — the Caterpillar, Yahoo and TekMill lots. State Farm Center lots won’t be available that night.
The drones are visible for “miles,” McLearin said, although the view could be blocked. Spectators can also walk over to see the show, she said.
The show soundtrack will be simulcast on WPGU radio at 107.1 FM.
IF IT RAINS
The drones can fly in winds up to 25 mph, but if it rains that evening the show will be postponed, McLearin said.
The date is still up in the air (so to speak); the following day is the Illinois-Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium and “we can’t block Fourth Street during a game,” she said.
DID YOU KNOW?
Four astronauts have come out of the aerospace engineering program — Steven Nagel, Scott Altman, Lee Archambault and Mike Hopkins. Other graduates have gone on to be leaders in the aerospace industry or work at NASA’s spaceflight program.
Two faculty members, John Prussing and Bruce Conway, literally wrote the book on orbital mechanics, used by almost every aerospace department in the country, Elliott said.