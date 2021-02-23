URBANA - A 20-year-old Mississippi man wanted for the killings of three people in his home state is in the Champaign County Jail.
John Morton of Mound Bayou, Miss., was arrested early Monday by federal marshals who had information that he might be in Champaign County.
Morton was one of two men charged with murder in connection with a Feb. 6 shooting at a night club in Benoit that left three men dead and a fourth injured. The town of approximately 650 people is located in Bolivar County in northwest Mississippi.
Morton was arrested early Monday at the Courtesy Motel, 403 N. Vine St., Urbana, and was alone in his room.
He is expected to make a court appearance regarding extradition Tuesday.
Already in custody is Dontrez Jordan, also of Mound Bayou, Miss.