CHAMPAIGN — Before new members and the kids of the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club first step into the Champaign Park District’s new Martens Center, Executive Director Joe DeLuce said he would like some key items to be installed first.
Like a massive mural next to the stairway. And rubber flooring on the upstairs track.
“We don’t want to have to worry about people not getting the full experience,” DeLuce said.
The park district is again moving back the opening day of its multimillion-dollar facility. Apparently, shipping delays have struck again.
It was first set to open in June, but by mid-May, certain materials still hadn’t arrived, so the grand opening was moved to July 16. Delays persisted, and the date has been pushed again to fall.
The 38,490-square-foot, two-level facility at Human Kinetics Park, 1515 N. Market St., contains a gym, track, wellness center, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, and several rooms for art, library and multimedia activities.
The Martens Center will become the new home for the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club’s elementary after-school and summer programs, with a dedicated first-floor wing.
The new space will allow the club to bump its enrollment from about 130 kids to 200. All of them will get free memberships, and their families will qualify for reduced-price passes.
“Once we get everything taken care of and we get all our permits and occupancy things, we’ll make an announcement on when it’ll open,” DeLuce said. “It’s mostly small stuff.”
A shipment of rubber flooring for the upstairs track, fitness room and outdoor playground arrived from China just last week, he said.
“They’re putting it down and it’s taking longer than we anticipated,” DeLuce said. “It’ll be more than a week or so until they can finish that.”
Also pending delivery: equipment for the fitness rooms and wooden panels for the base of the stairway and around the mural — a 20-foot--square piece created by local artist Jose Vazquez after consultation with kids from the Boys & Girls Club and International Prep Academy.
The Martens Center was first announced in 2017, after an inaugural $4.4 million gift from the Rainer and Julie S. Martens Foundation. Its final price tag will sit somewhere between $11 million and $12 million, DeLuce said.
Basic memberships will go for $60. Park district commissioner Craig Hays donated $6,000 to fund another 100 area children’s memberships for the first year, DeLuce said.
Meanwhile, the Boys & Girls Club’s facility on Park Street will become a center for the club’s teen members.