After just under two years of constantly changing rules and regulations intended to keep them safe, Illinois school students may go mask-free on Monday.
The cursed facial coverings that have been the fodder for disputes in grocery store lines, school hallways and even the state’s highest court may be tucked away for those who feel confident about the health of the area.
There’s probably fewer people happier about that than school superintendents.
“I just wanted to let you all hear it from me first that mask protocols are changing before spring break,” Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer wrote in a mass email to families sent Friday night less than an hour after the district received its latest guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education that makes masks optional.
“I must say I totally understand the frustration some of you may be feeling due to the constant changes in guidance we have all experienced over the past two years. Please accept my sincerest thank you for pushing through all of this and for the support you have shown Unit 4,” said Boozer.
School students were among the last to get a reprieve from masking requirements issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in late August.
His executive order said anyone 2 or over was required to cover their nose and mouth in an indoor public place and should consider masks for crowded outdoor events. The order also required masks on public transportation and in health-care settings.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Director Julie Pryde allowed herself an iota of happiness about the unmasking development.
“It is good news. We knew we would get to this point at some time,” she said, cautioning that “we are still very much in the pandemic, and we will still have outbreaks.”
The use of masks became needlessly divisive, she said, once vaccines were available.
“If people are not vaccinated and boosted, they are no more protected than they ever were,” she reminded. “We’re putting out information, and people can either use it or not use it.”
Her agency will continue to offer vaccinations and boosters five days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone age 5 and up.
“People who don’t pay attention to pandemics thought it would be short term. We (in the public health field) knew that wouldn’t be the case,” said Pryde.
Pryde said as community immunity rises, COVID-19 cases should continue to decline.
With 282 deaths attributed to the virus out of 61,508 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last two years, Pryde noted that Champaign County’s death rate is the second lowest in the state.
For that, she said she’s very grateful to her agency’s board of health as well as other community partners — medical clinics, hospitals, city and county governments, their first responders, the University of Illinois, schools, businesses, long-term-care facilities, faith leaders and the media — who have worked together to live with and lessen the effects of the virus.