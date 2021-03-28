ARCOLA - A Mattoon motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Douglas County Saturday.
Illinois State Police said Joe Mast, 41, of Mattoon, was driving his motorcycle south on Illinois 133 at Jefferson Street in Arcola about 2:25 p.m. Saturday when he hit the rear of a southbound pickup truck that had stopped to turn left onto Jeferson.
The driver of the pickup, Kenneth Martin, 43, of Leroy, and his two passengers were not injured.
Mr. Mast was airlifted to an area hospital where he later died.