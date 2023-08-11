The one word Illini basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Colangelo would use to sum up his thoughts on the newfangled, 18-school Big Ten Conference?

“Grateful,” he says, “for having played in the old Big Ten.”

In the wake of last week’s additions of Oregon and Washington, a year after UCLA and USC signed on, Editor Jeff D’Alessio asked familiar faces with Big Ten and Pac-12 ties for the one word that best sums up their feelings about the new-look league.

08112023-mmm-word-joyner-kersee.jpeg

Jackie Joyner Kersee

UNBELIEVABLE

Jackie Joyner-Kersee

May’s UI commencement speaker starred at UCLA before making Olympic history

Brad Hopkins

Brad Hopkins

DISCOMBOBULATED

Brad Hopkins

Illini All-American lineman and two-time Pro Bowler started 13 seasons as NFL left tackle

Rick Mount.jpg

Rick Mount

CRAZY

Rick Mount

Two-time Purdue All-American scored a Big Ten single-game record 61 points vs. Iowa in ’70

08112023-mmm-word-ahmad-rashad.jpeg

Ahmad Rashad

FANTASTIC

Ahmad Rashad

All-American receiver at Oregon, when future Minnesota Vikings great went by Bobby Moore

08112023-mmm-word-perdita-felicien.jpeg

Perdita Felicien (Martin Brown photo)

HMMM

Perdita Felicien

Illini Hall of Famer a 10-time track All-American, three-time NCAA hurdles champ

Randy Cross

Randy Cross

JETLAGGED

Randy Cross

College Football Hall of Fame lineman at UCLA won three rings with San Francisco 49ers

08112023-mmm-word-aj-hawk.jpeg

A.J. Hawk

CHAOS

A.J. Hawk

Lombardi Award-winning 2005 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Ohio State

J Leman
Buy Now

J Leman

SPRAWL

J Leman

Only 10 players in Big Ten history have more tackles than the pride of Champaign Central’s 351

Fred Lynn

Fred Lynn

DISAPPOINTED

Fred Lynn

1975 American League MVP led all of college baseball in homers in 1972 while at USC

08112023-mmm-word-henry-jones.jpeg

Henry Jones

AMAZED

Henry Jones

First-round pick out of Illinois in ’91, first-team All-Pro in ’92 after leading NFL in interceptions

08112023-mmm-word-dan-dierdorf.jpeg

Dan Dierdorf

MONEY

Dan Dierdorf

Legendary Michigan lineman enshrined in both the pro and college football halls of fame

08112023-mmm-word-gary-danielson copy.jpg

Gary Danielson

GREED

Gary Danielson

Former Purdue quarterback best known these days as CBS’ voice of college football

08112023-mmm-word-kurt-kittner.jpeg

Kurt Kittner

EXCITING

Kurt Kittner

Illini school record holder for most touchdown passes in a career (70), season (27)

08112023-mmm-word-mark-cuban.jpeg

Mark Cuban

MONOLITHIC

Mark Cuban

Says the Indiana grad and Dallas Mavs owner: “It’s not a conference, it’s a land grab that might be a path to replace the NCAA for college football if they continue on the path of expansion."

Frank Williams

Frank Williams

BRILLIANT

Frank Williams

Da’Monte’s dad is one of five Illini first-round NBA Draft picks in the last 33 years

Mark Sanchez

Mark Sanchez

TELEVISION

Mark Sanchez

2009 Rose Bowl MVP and Jets’ first-round draft pick went 12-1 as USC’s starting QB

08112023-mmm-word-trent-green.jpeg

Trent Green

TRANSCENDENT

Trent Green

Former Indiana Hoosiers QB made two Pro Bowls with Chiefs, won a ring as a Ram

Deon Thomas

Deon Thomas

EVOLUTION

Deon Thomas

Illini men’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer’s 2,129 points rank 14th all-time in Big Ten

Jenna Smith

Jenna Smith

INTERESTING

Jenna Smith

Says Illini women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer: “It’s not the Big Ten anymore”

08112023-mmm-word-john-smoltz copy.jpg

John Smoltz

CONFUSED

John Smoltz

Michigan State signee bypassed college baseball for Hall of Fame career in majors

Joey Harrington

Joey Harrington

DISAPPOINTING

Joey Harrington

"It’s disappointing that our conference has had such terrible leadership over the last two decades that we’ve ended up in this position," says Oregon's former star QB. "It’s disappointing that college football has come to the place where regional ties and rivalries take a back seat to TV dollars. It’s disappointing that these decisions are made without consideration of everyone who will be affected — i.e. the softball players who said 'I signed up to play in the best softball league in the country in a place where my parents could come watch me play. I didn’t sign up to play Rutgers and have my parents fly to New Jersey.'"

08112023-mmm-word-mary-eggers-tendler.jpeg

Mary (Eggers) Tendler

UNIMAGINABLE

Mary (Eggers) Tendler

Most decorated volleyball Illini of them all won national player of year honors in 1988

08112023-mmm-word-steve-tasker.jpeg

Steve Tasker

NEW

Steve Tasker

Seven-time NFL Pro Bowler was one of few bright spots for Northwestern football in ’80s

08112023-mmm-word-tonya-williams.jpeg

Tonya Williams

COMPETITIVE

Tonya Williams

UI’s 14-time track and field All-American set the NCAA meet record in 400 hurdles in 1996

Dave Roberts

Dave Roberts

UNEASY

Dave Roberts

L.A. Dodgers’ World Series-winning manager still holds Bruins’ record for most stolen bases

8-11-23 B-1

This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by News Editor Joel Leizer. Click here to read an electronic version of this week's section. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette.