The one word Illini basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Colangelo would use to sum up his thoughts on the newfangled, 18-school Big Ten Conference?
“Grateful,” he says, “for having played in the old Big Ten.”
In the wake of last week’s additions of Oregon and Washington, a year after UCLA and USC signed on, Editor Jeff D’Alessio asked familiar faces with Big Ten and Pac-12 ties for the one word that best sums up their feelings about the new-look league.
UNBELIEVABLE
Jackie Joyner-Kersee
May’s UI commencement speaker starred at UCLA before making Olympic history
DISCOMBOBULATED
Brad Hopkins
Illini All-American lineman and two-time Pro Bowler started 13 seasons as NFL left tackle
CRAZY
Rick Mount
Two-time Purdue All-American scored a Big Ten single-game record 61 points vs. Iowa in ’70
FANTASTIC
Ahmad Rashad
All-American receiver at Oregon, when future Minnesota Vikings great went by Bobby Moore
HMMM
Perdita Felicien
Illini Hall of Famer a 10-time track All-American, three-time NCAA hurdles champ
JETLAGGED
Randy Cross
College Football Hall of Fame lineman at UCLA won three rings with San Francisco 49ers
CHAOS
A.J. Hawk
Lombardi Award-winning 2005 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Ohio State
SPRAWL
J Leman
Only 10 players in Big Ten history have more tackles than the pride of Champaign Central’s 351
DISAPPOINTED
Fred Lynn
1975 American League MVP led all of college baseball in homers in 1972 while at USC
AMAZED
Henry Jones
First-round pick out of Illinois in ’91, first-team All-Pro in ’92 after leading NFL in interceptions
MONEY
Dan Dierdorf
Legendary Michigan lineman enshrined in both the pro and college football halls of fame
GREED
Gary Danielson
Former Purdue quarterback best known these days as CBS’ voice of college football
EXCITING
Kurt Kittner
Illini school record holder for most touchdown passes in a career (70), season (27)
MONOLITHIC
Mark Cuban
Says the Indiana grad and Dallas Mavs owner: “It’s not a conference, it’s a land grab that might be a path to replace the NCAA for college football if they continue on the path of expansion."
BRILLIANT
Frank Williams
Da’Monte’s dad is one of five Illini first-round NBA Draft picks in the last 33 years
TELEVISION
Mark Sanchez
2009 Rose Bowl MVP and Jets’ first-round draft pick went 12-1 as USC’s starting QB
TRANSCENDENT
Trent Green
Former Indiana Hoosiers QB made two Pro Bowls with Chiefs, won a ring as a Ram
EVOLUTION
Deon Thomas
Illini men’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer’s 2,129 points rank 14th all-time in Big Ten
INTERESTING
Jenna Smith
Says Illini women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer: “It’s not the Big Ten anymore”
CONFUSED
John Smoltz
Michigan State signee bypassed college baseball for Hall of Fame career in majors
DISAPPOINTING
Joey Harrington
"It’s disappointing that our conference has had such terrible leadership over the last two decades that we’ve ended up in this position," says Oregon's former star QB. "It’s disappointing that college football has come to the place where regional ties and rivalries take a back seat to TV dollars. It’s disappointing that these decisions are made without consideration of everyone who will be affected — i.e. the softball players who said 'I signed up to play in the best softball league in the country in a place where my parents could come watch me play. I didn’t sign up to play Rutgers and have my parents fly to New Jersey.'"
UNIMAGINABLE
Mary (Eggers) Tendler
Most decorated volleyball Illini of them all won national player of year honors in 1988
NEW
Steve Tasker
Seven-time NFL Pro Bowler was one of few bright spots for Northwestern football in ’80s
COMPETITIVE
Tonya Williams
UI’s 14-time track and field All-American set the NCAA meet record in 400 hurdles in 1996
UNEASY
Dave Roberts
L.A. Dodgers’ World Series-winning manager still holds Bruins’ record for most stolen bases