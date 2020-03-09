URBANA — Parkland College’s director of public safety was sworn in Monday as the new alderman of Ward 6, which covers much of the southeast part of Urbana.
William Colbrook replaces Dean Hazen, who stepped down last month to focus on his full-time job as chief of public safety at Richland Community College.
Colbrook will finish Hazen’s four-year term, which wraps up in May 2021 after the next city council election that spring.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin selected him from five applicants.
“He’s had extensive training in the areas of leadership, community policing, bias training, mental health and de-escalation practices,” Marlin said.