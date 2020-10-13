ST. JOSEPH — When Tami Fruhling-Voges was elected mayor three years ago, she gave up her part-time job to devote more time to the village.
“But even at that,” she’s come to realize, “there is still so much that needs to be done.”
After logging more than 320 hours between June and August — and that’s not including board meetings — Fruhling-Voges is making a case for why St. Joseph needs a village administrator. The village board plans to approve a job description for the new job at its meeting tonight.
“Because we haven’t had an administrator, we have become stagnant for the last 15 years,” Fruhling-Voges said. “I have a list of things that I would love to see move forward in the village, but without someone working on it every day, we will never reach those goals.”
Fruhling-Voges said administrator-led communities — Mahomet and Tuscola, to name two — often thrive because they have a point person dedicated full-time to working on goals, plans and programs.
She envisions an administrator overseeing all day-to-day operations, serving as budget director and working to grow the village.
Fruhling-Voges’ role, meanwhile, would include representing St. Joseph at events, interacting with other communities and organizations and advocating for the village at local, state and federal levels.
“This will open the door for opportunities and ideas to improve and move St. Joseph forward,” she said.
A similar effort in 2009 stalled after an ordinance was created, with village trustees balking at the prospect of a potential $100,000 salary.
That ordinance will be updated before any search begins, but the general requirements for the position would include educational and professional training and knowledge of modern policies and practices of public administration, municipal finance, public works, community development and budgeting.