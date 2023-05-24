TUSCOLA — With the forecast calling for plenty of sunshine and a high in the low 80s, conditions this weekend are ideal for the opening of the 66th season of the swimming pool at Tuscola’s Ervin Park.
Mechanical issues, however, will stall those dreams.
City Administrator Drew Hoel said a pump went on the fritz, delaying the opening, which had been scheduled for Saturday.
“The main recirculating pump for the pool was working, and then one day stopped,” Hoel said. “It requires a rebuild, we think.”
Hoel said a rebuild is preferable to installing a new pump, which would require replacing other parts of the system as well.
The pump is original to the pool, meaning it’s been operational for more than six decades, although not without a few earlier rebuilds.
“We had been using it, and it just quit,” Hoel said. “It’s a ‘they work till they don’t’ kind of thing. They really don’t give you much indication” if they’re going to konk out ahead of time.
The city shipped the pump to a shop in the St. Louis suburb of Fenton, Mo. How long the fix will take is unknown.
“We hope that this will be a short delay, but we just don’t have a definite date the pump will be fixed,” the city announced on its Facebook page.
The breakdown occurred during the process of filling the pool in anticipation of the weekend opening.
Not only will there be no swimming, the 30-some pool employees also won’t be working.
Except for 2020 — the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Tuscola pool has been open every summer since 1957.
It has a full-sized, full-depth main pool with diving boards and a 72-foot-long tube waterslide.
There is also a wading pool, a pavilion seating area for picnics, a shaved-ice stand and vending-machine concessions.
Like most municipal pools, Tuscola’s “operates at a loss every year and has for many, many years,” Hoel said. “But it’s something the council wants to continue.”
He called it “a challenge.”
“We try very hard,” he said. “We’ve done renovations out there, replaced some of the mechanical. It’s a significant challenge to keep it running.”