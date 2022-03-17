URBANA — More than three decades after Dr. Napoleon Knight started as an emergency-medicine physician with what is now Carle Health, he’s been named its chief medical officer.
On weekdays, he’s involved in the administrative side of his new job. On weekends, he’s seeing patients in Carle emergency rooms.
“Busy is good for me,” he said. “I guess it’s my personality. If you ask my kids, they’d say I work a little too much, but I like the stuff that I do.”
The 65-year-old Champaign resident was named executive vice president and chief medical officer earlier this year.
He first came to Carle — now a five-hospital system — in 1990, when it was just Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Two years later, he was helping manage and oversee Carle’s emergency medical service system. And over the past three decades, he’s held a succession of titles, among them medical director of the emergency department, vice president of medical affairs for Carle Foundation Hospital, vice president and associate medical director of quality, executive vice president and medical director for Health Alliance Medical Plans, and medical director of both the Rural Alliance for Exceptional Care and Carle’s south region.
Knight grew up in Denver, got his bachelor’s degree in his home state of Colorado, went to Minnesota for medical school and wound up in Illinois when his wife, who was from Skokie, wanted to be closer to family, he said.
Knight chose medicine as his career because he wanted to be in a field where there would always be a need, and, he said, “I wanted to be involved in something interacting with people because I’m a people person.”
Medicine, especially emergency medicine, has suited his preference to be in a constantly changing and challenging environment and learning new things, he said.
In emergency medicine, “no single day is ever the same as it was the day before,” he said.
An avid gardener, Knight was a founding board member of Prosperity Gardens, now a program of City of Champaign Township.
He was involved with Prosperity Gardens, which got its start offering kids a garden-based nutrition learning experience, for five years, he said.
Now, he’s excited about a new initiative he has discussed with the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club to introduce children to careers in health care through contacts with him and other physicians.
The number of Black physicians in the U.S. is at 5 percent, a figure that has not changed since 1979, when he started medical school, he said.
“We haven’t made any traction whatsoever,” he said.
When kids don’t have an opportunity to see people doing certain jobs, they don’t consider those jobs for themselves, Knight said, and he wants to help change that.
He is also working to support a broadening diversity, equity and inclusion effort underway at Carle, he said. Recently, the Carle system launched a gender-inclusive care framework to better address patient equity in the LGBTQ community.
“Our goal as clinicians is to offer the most compassionate and complete care possible for every individual,” Knight said. “Carle strives to uphold our values and behavior standards, which includes establishing fair and nonbiased support for patients.”
As chief medical officer, his goal — and, he believes, the goal of most others at Carle — is also to make sure Carle is on top of new and evolving developments so that the highest level of care possible is being offered, Knight said.
“With all things in medicine, you can always do a better job,” he said. “You need to do better every day.”
And if the COVID-19 pandemic has taught anything, Knight said, it’s the importance of working together. He wants to publicly thank all Carle employees for the work they’ve done since the start of the pandemic.
“I’m just phenomenally proud of all the people working at Carle Health,” he said.
More to know
- Dr. Napoleon Knight holds a bachelor’s degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology from the University of Colorado Boulder and got his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School. He also holds an MBA from Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts.
- A widower, he is the father of five adult children and grandfather of four, with a fifth on the way.
In addition to gardening, he enjoys golf, reading, listening to podcasts and walking his dog.