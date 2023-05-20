DANVILLE — There hasn’t been a year in the past decade that Danville Area Community College hasn’t been part of Naomi Dolan’s life.
She started at DACC in grade school taking College for Kids classes, went straight on to take dual-credit high school/college courses, then enrolled as a full-time student. And, as of Friday, this Catlin 18-year-old — turning 19 on Sunday — is a new DACC graduate.
Awarded an associate degree in science, Dolan is one of 300 new graduates from the college, and she was among 160 who took part in Friday’s commencement exercises.
It was her second graduation ceremony in a year, she said.
A daughter of Charles and Sallie Dolan, she graduated from Salt Fork High School last year.
She arrived at DACC for her first and only year there as a full-time student as a Presidential Scholar with a full scholarship, a full year of college already completed and as the 2022 Vermilion County Fair queen.
While there were financial advantages to going to DACC for the first part of her college education — plus she got to remain near her family — Dolan said, “I just really liked DACC.”
“I’ve really enjoyed my time at DACC,” she said. “There’s a great community there, great people.”
Dolan grew up in Catlin and has been active in 4-H Club since she was 8, getting involved in multiple 4-H projects.
One of them, an intercultural course, led to her developing an interest in South Korea and spending a month with a host family in that country at age 15, she said.
She is currently president of Snider Kickapoo Inc. 4-H Club, an officer in the Vermilion County 4-H Federation, a University of Illinois Extension intern and president of the Illinois Youth Leadership team. She is also an Illinois 4-H healthy living ambassador, teaching younger people about healthy living habits.
A tenor saxophone player since fifth grade, she played in bands throughout her school years and has been part of the DACC pep band.
Also at DACC, Dolan served as a math and science tutor, was an All Star Jaguar (serving as a student ambassador for the college) and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, serving as vice president of leadership in that group and recently being honored as a member of the All-Illinois Academic Team.
One of the many students who spent at least some of their school time learning remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dolan said she missed seeing her friends in person during that time. But it also helped her become more independent.
“When I came to college, it was really nice to have that level of independence built,” she said.
Her advice to fellow students: “Truly follow what it is that you want to do, and that will help guide you down the path that you’re going to best on,” she said.
At the same time, she advised, “don’t be afraid to make changes.”
Dolan will be moving on to the University of Illinois to pursue a bachelor’s degree in geology, she said.
Her career plans are still up for debate, she said, “but I really love teaching, though.”