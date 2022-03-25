Meet the finalists for Champaign police chief
If all goes as hoped, Champaign’s next police chief will be on the job by May or June, a city spokesman told The News-Gazette on Tuesday.
Without a full-time department head since Aug. 6, the city unveiled its long-awaited list of finalists on Day 228 of the post-Anthony Cobb era. All will be in town next week for interviews, with a public open house set for 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the CityView Room at the Illinois Terminal.
Here are few bio bits on the three candidates, culled from video presentations each made ahead of their visits.
ANGELA COONCE, commander of St. Louis Police Department’s North Patrol Division since November 2019
“I’m someone that leads from the front, not from behind my desk,” says the 24-year veteran of St. Louis police, a proponent of community policing who’s been known to hold outdoor roll calls and shift changes in some of the city’s “most challenged neighborhoods … just to get the officers out of the station and into the community.”
The City of Champaign has announced the finalists for the Chief of Police position. The public is invited to attend a community open house on March 29 to meet the finalists. More details at https://t.co/uXpIuFJY2u. pic.twitter.com/kaNIrVwQGh— City of Champaign (@champaigncity) March 24, 2022
A Southern Illinois native, aunt to two former UI athletes and former basketball player at Harris-Stowe State, Coonce would be the department’s first female chief. Among the appealing aspects of the job: Champaign’s diversity and it offering “the benefits of big-city living but in a smaller, vibrant community.”
BRYCE JOHNSON, police chief in Idaho Falls, Idaho (pop. 64,818) since August 2017
The University of Utah grad took the roundabout path to the profession: After the small business he and his expectant wife worked for went under, he applied for jobs cleaning airplanes, taking hotel reservations and serving as a Salt Lake City police officer. The latter suited him well, he quickly learned: “There’s so much potential to do good … to make people’s lives better … to help them overcome obstacles.”
Among his stops since: Juneau, Alaska, where he was chief from 2013-17. Policing there, he says, is “just like municipal policing in any other city — except there’s a bear usually involved in the call.”
TIMOTHY T. TYLER, director/police chief for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources since November 2020
He’s no stranger to Champaign, having visited “numerous times” as a trooper, national guardsman and proud parent of a Parkland/UI student.
“This is the only chief of police position I’ve applied for,” says Tyler, a big believer in community policing. “I’m drawn to the opportunity and diversity that Champaign offers.”
A colonel in the U.S. Army who served in operations Desert Storm, Desert Shield and Enduring Freedom, he was a deputy director/colonel with the Illinois State Police when he was tabbed by the governor’s office in 2020 to head the conservation police in Springfield.