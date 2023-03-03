MAHOMET — Several months back, when the Champaign County Forest Preserve District commissioned Marla Beyer to come up with a special way to celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Mahomet artist hit as many trails, in as many central Illinois seasons, as she could.
Not that she needed to.
“Fortunately, I already had a camera full of memories and ideas for paintings — my husband, Korbin, is so patient when we walk, as I’m always seeing a treasure or new flower or lighting in a new way that I have to stop to capture — so that gave me a head start on the research,” she says.
“The biggest challenge was narrowing down each design; each step and every moment is worthy of a painting, and that’s what’s so dynamic about these preserves — every walk is a new experience.”
Her finished products — seven keepsake illustrations capturing the beauty of Lake of the Woods, River Bend, the Sangamon River, Heron View, Homer Lake, the Middle Fork River and the Kickapoo Rail Trail — can be yours by visiting the “Champaign County Forest Preserve” page at fineartamerica.com. They’re available in several forms — from $14 posters to $71 acrylic prints — and were meant to go together.
“I tried to use some of the same colors across all of the designs to keep the collection cohesive and so that if you get any two or three, they’ll coordinate as artwork,” says Beyer, who used a stylus with her iPad to draw and paint.
Her style, with this series and past personal designs she’s sold in local gift shops, is “to illustrate the dynamic seasons, landscapes, architectural focal points and unique character of each one in a fun, yet minimalistic design.”
A northeast Kansas native who majored in horticulture and landscape design at Kansas State, Beyer and her family have called East Central Illinois home for a decade. They didn’t come for the nature but for another unique local attraction.
“Our family moved to Illinois for our deaf twins, with cochlear implants, to go to Carle Auditory Oral Preschool in Champaign,” she says.
These days, she spends more hours watching her kids from the soccer sidelines than walking trails, but come late summer, she can be found at two of her favorite spots — the Buffalo Trace area at Lake of the Woods and the Point Pleasant trail at Middle Fork.
“Tall-grass prairies,” she says, “are my comfort zone.”