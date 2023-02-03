Meet Unity High's 2023 Hall of Fame class
Four former Rockets who’ve done Unity proud will be inducted into their high school hall of fame during a ceremony set for 7:30 p.m. April 20 at Polly Anderson Auditorium. Making up the Class of 2023:
MATT HAUSMAN
Class of 1997
From Pesotum farm kid to globetrotting aerospace engineer, local congressional candidate, teacher, varsity basketball coach and non-profit executive director, Hausman’s is a story you may know by now. The SpaceX alum, Champaign West Rotarian and Feeding Our Kids co-founder’s latest initiative: helping launch Braver Angels of East Central Illinois. The organization’s aim is “uniting red and blue Americans in a working alliance to depolarize America.”
MAGGIE (HAUSER) KLOTZ
Class of 2004
She’ll have the longest commute to April’s ceremony — from Tennessee, where Klotz is a psychologist at Knoxville Counseling and Psychological Services. She earned her first degree in that field at Illinois and her next two — a masters and a Ph.D., both in counseling psychology — from Southern Illinois-Carbondale. An assistant director job at the University of Tennessee counseling center brought her to the Volunteer State.
BRENT O’NEILL
Class of 1986
He put his University of Illinois civil engineering degree to good use, serving as Belleville-based Illinois American Water’s engineering manager from 2008-13, then returning as director of engineering six years later after holding that same title at Lexington’s Kentucky American Water. O’Neill is active in the arts, too, having been a founding board member and president of the Champaign-Urbana Theatre Company and chaired the Lexington Children’s Museum board.
DR. AUDRA (HANKS) THOMAS
Class of 1987
Listed as one of Parkland’s 50 notable alumni during the college’s golden anniversary, she went on to earn two degrees from Illinois (BS ’91/kinesiology; MD ’96) and work as a physician in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Bloomington before moving back home. Thomas is now the assistant director of emergency medicine at Carle Foundation Hospital and a clinical instructor at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine.