Meeting Minutes: What's making news around the area
Couldn't make it to your city, village or school board meeting this week? Here's our quick look at some of the votes taken, promotions celebrated and deals struck around the area.
PARKLAND COLLEGE
Hours after Champaign introduced its new police chief (Timothy Tyler), proud Parkland alum and former Champaign Deputy Chief Troy Daniels was sworn in as the college’s new top cop.
Doing the swearing-in: Jim Voyles, who became the new board chair, part of a reorganization of officers that also included new roles for Bianca Green (vice chair) and Maureen Banks (secretary). The board also swore in new student trustee Kha Nguyen.
CITY OF ARCOLA
The city and school district will split the bill for upgrades to the city-owned, district-used baseball and softball fields at Moore Park, which will include new backstops, fencing, bullpens and batting cages for both fields and new dugouts and a redone playing surface for the baseball diamond.
VILLAGE OF ARTHUR
Come summertime, residents will notice a slight increase in their water bills after the board signed off on a water and sewer rate hike of 1 percent. “That’s only an additional 29 cents per month on our minimum monthly bill,” Mayor Rod Randall notes.
VILLAGE OF BEMENT
Good news, kids of Piatt County: Turns out the structural issues at the village pool aren’t as bad as officials had feared, so summer swimming is a go, an excited Mayor Pat Tieman reports.
BLUE RIDGE SCHOOLS
District teachers will have an additional five paid sick days to get them through next school year, after the board bumped up the allotment from its current range of 14 (for non-12-month employees with 14 or fewer years on the job) to 21 (for 12-month employees with 30-plus years).
CERRO GORDO SCHOOLS
The process of replacing Superintendent Brett Robinson (retiring on June 30, 2023) officially began, with board members approving a proposal from the Illinois Association of School Boards to conduct the search.
CITY OF CHAMPAIGN
It was police promotions night at the city council meeting, with Mayor Deb Feinen swearing in Centennial grad and newly appointed Lt. Andre Davis, Gibson City native and new Sgt. Kaitlin Fisher and Danville native and new Sgt. Austin Massey.
Also taking their oaths: new CPD officers Peter Nicolini (formerly of Paxton and Rantoul PD) and Brandon Walton and, from Champaign Fire, newly promoted engineer Paul Doyle and new probationary firefighter Brandon Vaughn.
CITY OF DANVILLE
Council members signed off on purchasing two new Ford F-150 pickup trucks for $64,373.32 — to replace two older models, each with more than 100,000 miles on them — and a light-duty operations truck with a utility bed for no more than $35,000.
VILLAGE OF FISHER
Board members welcomed a new police officer (Chase Vestal, who’ll report for duty in 12 weeks, following a stretch at the UI’s Police Training Institute) and put out a request for bids on two drainage projects.
VILLAGE OF MAHOMET
Board members discussed two base bids for adding six tennis courts at Middletown Park — one for $884,000, the other for $780,000. That’s a good bit more than the engineering estimate of $563,000, so the plan is to reject all bids at the next board meeting, on Tuesday.
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR SCHOOLS
Coming soon to Mahomet-Seymour Junior High: a rented portable trailer, a less-costly option for adding much-needed classroom space than renovating the wrestling room. It will house two classrooms and be the district’s to use for 36 months.
PBL SCHOOLS
With Travis Duley‘s Wednesday night promotion to assistant superintendent in 2022-’23, then superintendent in 2023-’24, Paxton-Buckley-Loda is now in the market for a new high school principal. Candidates have until May 20 to apply.
PIATT COUNTY SCHOOLS
Bement‘s board signed off renewing the district’s share of a two-year contract for a school resource officer from the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department, who splits time between the four districts in the county — Bement, Cerro Gordo, DeLand-Weldon and Monticello.
PRAIRIEVIEW-OGDEN SCHOOLS
Board members gave their blessing to taking out $900,000 in Health and Life Safety bonds to redo the HVAC system at the junior high and adding two new competitive sports — seventh-and-eighth-grade girls’ softball and boys’ golf.
UNITY SCHOOLS
Settled: a five-year contract between the Unit 7 district and its teachers union. Says Superintendent Andy Larson: “It was a big deal, knowing we had to meet minimum salary/hourly wage requirements in the coming years.”
URBANA SCHOOLS
With Champaign Central’s Derrick Cooper set to take over his current job in July, fourth-year Urbana Middle School Principal Joe Wiemelt will take on a new role in the district — executive director of secondary multilingual and alternative/inclusionary programs at Urbana middle and high schools.
VILLAGE OF WESTVILLE
Mayor Mike Weese swore in the newest member of the village police force — Danvillle’s Ken Guerrero — and board members voted to accept a $45,000 grant administered by the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority.