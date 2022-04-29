Meeting Minutes: What's making news around the area
Couldn't make it to your city, village or school board meeting this week? Here's the second installment of our new weekly feature — a quick look at some of the votes taken, promotions celebrated and deals struck around the area.
Have something you'd like to see in next week's feature? Drop Jeff a line at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
CITY OF ARCOLA
Attention, motorists: In addition to the usual oil and chip work on secondary streets, the summer street maintenance program that Arcola’s city council signed off on includes $257,000 to reconstruct Schrock Drive, the street that provides access to several businesses off of I-57, including Big Buford’s, Jack Flash Convenience Store and the Quality Inn.
CHAMPAIGN SCHOOLS
After hearing from new district Transportation Director Brad Carriveau that six new bus drivers were “in the pipeline” and the search was on to find 30 more, school board members enthusiastically approved by a 7-0 margin a three-year contract with Tyler Technologies to upgrade the technological aspects of getting kids to and from school.
At a total cost of $236,485 for Year 1 and $52,416 beyond that, Carriveau said, the new Traversa software will allow the district to alert parents via the Ride360 online student transportation portal (available as a website and an app) of when to expect the bus each day and whether there are any delays, using real-time GPS.
The Board of Education appointed Chris Axtman-Barker as Director of Communications at its April 25 meeting. https://t.co/6MzIOBbpMg pic.twitter.com/qbwz0SItrM— Champaign Schools (@Unit4Schools) April 26, 2022
In a non-action item, the board heard an extensive presentation on future projects, from fixing the leaking at Centennial High‘s pool (a $100,000 expense likely to begin in June) to the possibility of someday creating a 2,000-square-foot stand-alone facility for the special education program (budget estimate: less than $500,000) and a welcoming center for multilingual learning students ($2 million).
Here’s a list of the $5.88 million worth of capital projects proposed for 2023, using a variety of funding sources, during a presentation by Unit 4 Director of Capital Projects and Planning Elizabeth Stegmaier and CFO Linda Matkowski:
- Roof upgrades at Central High ($350,000), Edison Middle School ($250,000) and International Prep Academy ($435,000).
- Theater lighting and other upgrades at Centennial ($125,000).
- Repairs to Edison’s concrete tunnel ($25,000).
- Replacing the stage curtains at Edison and Barkstall Elementary ($150,000).
- Painting at Kenwood and Westview elementaries ($10,000).
- At Jefferson Middle School: Upgrading power ($70,000) and fire alarms ($200,000) and adding a sprinkler system ($600,000).
- Adding dehumidification units at Westview ($200,000).
- Pavement improvements at Barkstall and Bottenfield elementaries (costs unknown at this point).
- More exterior lights at Garden Hills Academy ($30,000).
- Demolishing the district’s old transportation building, clearing space for bus parking ($215,000).
- Fixing drainage issues and adding new equipment to Barkstall’s playground ($750,000).
- Finishing playground improvements at Stratton Academy of the Arts ($175,000).
- Upgrading the intercom systems at Garden Hills, Jefferson, Booker T. Washington STEM Academy and the former Columbia School ($125,000).
- For multiple buildings: adding cameras ($270,000), data cabling for wireless access points ($500,000), cell boosters ($1 million) and access control units for data closets ($400,000).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
At this week’s study session, county board members considered community-generated ideas for how to use the $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding set aside in the 2022 budget for assistance to small businesses.
Proposals included a variety of business loan and grant options and business start-up counseling targeted at low-income and minority business owners who were negatively impacted by the pandemic, as well as help for businesses developing e-commerce strategies, marketing and networking, and a program designed to help businesses recruit talent via a community-wide job application process.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY FOREST PRESERVE
Say so long to gas-powered golf carts and hello to electric golf carts at Lake of the Woods.
That was among three news stories of note to come out of the Champaign County Forest Preserve’s Board of Commissioners meeting. The others:
— Formally approving a climate commitment that “describes the role the district can play in climate change mitigation,” said President Bill Goodman of Mahomet.
— Blessing the district’s seeking of a $726,900 capital grant, to go toward the development of the Discovery Garden, a new classroom and replacing the existing greenhouse.
.@rideMTD has been recognized by @FTA_DOT as one of the 10 transit agencies working to combat climate change. @rideMTD was honored as the agency that is the Most Innovative. To read more: https://t.co/jyfOD8wGAF #chambana— Champaign County EDC (@CHCEDC) April 25, 2022
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA MTD
Managing Director Karl Gnadt shared with the board one piece of significant news: The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District was honored as “the most innovative” transit agency by the Federal Transit Administration.
As part of the FTA’s Sustainable Transit for a Healthy Planet Challenge, 175 transit agencies shared examples of how they’re reducing greenhouse gas emissions with unique strategies that work for their systems and their communities. Ten were singled out with awards, from most ambitious (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority) to most equitable (Seattle’s King County Metro).
DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
College trustees swore in a new student trustee: first-year honor-society member and presidential scholar Olivia Logue, who’s majoring in applied computer science and is the third Logue sister to attend DACC.
DANVILLE POLICE
Set to join the force following 15 weeks of field training: Jared Evans, Aiden Lamar, Daylen Davis-Williams, Hailey Tuckerman and Connor Lomax.
DANVILLE PUBLIC SERVICES
Don’t believe everything you read, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. reminded members of the city’s public service commission this week.
After Police Chief Chris Yates presented statistics showing a year-over-year decline in most crime metrics in the city — one exception: burglary, inflated by incidents of kids stealing change from cars, he noted — Williams called members’ attention to a printout of a story from the financial news and opinion website 24/7 Wall St., which purports to dig into estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau and data from other outside sources to produce hundreds of lists a year.
Among them: “American Cities with the Biggest Rat Problem,” including No. 37 Champaign (wait … what?), based on “new rodent treatments performed” by Orkin, and “America’s 50 Best Cities to Live,” including No. 37 Mahomet, ranked one spot ahead of Denver.
On the website’s list of “America’s Most Dangerous Cities,” Danville checks in at No. 6 nationally, No. 2 in the Midwest and No. 1 in Illinois.
And it’s pure hogwash, Williams says.
“The problem is, their reporting is fallacious in many different ways,” he told fellow commission members, starting with the website lumping all Vermilion County crime — no matter if it took place in Georgetown, or Hoopeston, or Westville — onto Danville’s lap.
“In the article, for example, they said that we had 785 violent crimes in the city of Danville in 2020 whereas we actually only had 388 violent crimes. They said that our violent crime rates went up by 12.3 percent. However, they actually went down by 33 percent. … They said we had 13 homicides. However, we only had eight.
“This is the kicker to me: The fact that they couldn’t even get our poverty rate correct. It’s right there on the census data. They said our poverty rate was 16.5 percent when in fact it was 16.8 percent.
“So I just want to make sure that the community and the media are aware that in fact, this article that we see so many sharing is laced with false information. … I just want to remind the community: Be careful what you share. Make sure you assess sources before you share because a lot of times, what you’re going to find is, unfortunately, clickbait. People want to trash Danville and we’re certainly not where we want to be ideally but we’ve absolutely made a lot of progress.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD
The county knows how it will spend a chunk of its American Rescue Plan Act funding, with the board approving two projects to date.
The biggest is a $1 million grant for the Arcola-Tuscola Water Agency to lay a new, 12-inch line from the west side of Tuscola west for two miles to supplement a deteriorating, eight-inch line that distributes water to Tuscola, Arcola and West Prairie Water. The second is a $450,000 grant to the town of Newman to refurbish its water tower and make other upgrades to their water treatment facility.
That still leaves plenty of dough to be doled out. Says county board Chair Don Munson: “Douglas County’s ARPA funding is for just short of $4 million and we are carefully looking at about another dozen projects to determine those with the highest priority to serve our citizens.”
Check out the art show in downtown Gibson City! Thank you to the merchants who are hosting our students’ work! pic.twitter.com/RspGIFdWc5— GCMS School District (@GCMSUnit5) April 28, 2022
GCMS SCHOOLS
Green lit by school board members: bids of $618,950 from Eureka’s Blunier Builders to construct Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s maintenance shed, and $33,389 by Champaign’s Reliable Mechanical to replace the high school water main.
VILLAGE OF HENNING
The top topic of board discussion these days: What to do about drainage in the Vermilion County village of 210. “We’re trying to work with a landowner to put in new tile for the northwest corner of the community,” Village President Troy Wolfe says.
“We have several other areas that need a plan so we’ve hired an engineering group to do a study for the entire village. ... We know this will take several years to complete, but it needs to be done.”
MAHOMET POLICE
After filling out all the paperwork and being sworn in at the village board meeting, Evan Brown is just one Police Training Institute stint away from officially joining the Mahomet Police Department.
VILLAGE OF MAHOMET
The Barber Park Splash Pad, set to open this summer, will be made available during morning hours for private party rentals — $200 for a two hours for residents of the village, double that for four-profit businesses.
Village trustees signed off on the following parameters for renters: private groups can book the splash pad from 9-11 a.m. Fridays through Sundays while non-profits, churches, day cares and schools can reserve it for those same hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Renters must be 21, adult chaperones must be on hand (one for every 10 children under 18) and the lengthy list of what’s prohibited includes animals, alcohol, food, beverages other than water, beach balls, bubbles, bicycles, skateboards, goggles, dirt, rocks, sand, and swimming by anyone with open lesions or wounds.
VILLAGE OF OAKWOOD
The same Vermilion County company that helped light up Las Vegas by designing the quarter-mile-long, $32 million Fremont Street Experience will soon get to work on creating something a little less gaudy for the village of Oakwood.
At their last meeting, village board members moved to order from Watchfire Signs a three-by-seven-foot digital display sign to be encased in a steel frame, mounted on a brick base and housed just south of the Kickapoo Rail Trail, across from Obie’s ice cream shop — “visible to all who pass through town on Oakwood Street,” Mayor Heather McArty says.
PIATT COUNTY
The newest member of the Mahomet Valley Water Authority is Mansfield village trustee Ron Konen, appointed to the post by the Piatt County Board.
RANTOUL CITY SCHOOLS
Urbana’s Barber & DeAtley won the bid to replace 24 classroom doors at Rantoul’s Eastlawn Elementary at a cost of $112,100.
The city schools board also welcomed a new member: 2006 Rantoul High grad Katherine Johnston, the assistant director of financial reporting and compliance
at the UI’s Gies College of Business, who says she “would not be who I am today without the education I have received. That started at RCS, where I was provided with many opportunities to learn, grow and thrive. I am passionate about providing these types of opportunities to current RCS students.”
RANTOUL POLICE
After reviewing the portfolio, members of Rantoul’s Police Pension Board opted to make a few tweaks, transferring some assets from equities to bonds, said board chair and RPD Det. Matt Bross.
SALT FORK SCHOOLS
New windows and a new HVAC system are on the way at Salt Fork High after school board members voted to approve a bid from Decatur-based BLDD Architects.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN HIGH
Out at SJ-O come 2024: the traditional valedictorian/salutatorian/class rank model for high school graduation.
In, after getting the school board’s OK to be partially implemented in 2023 and fully in place a year later: the “Graduation Distinction Model,” a way of “recognizing a student’s mastery of content as opposed to relative academic standing among peers,” as described in a PowerPoint presentation shown to the board this week and shared with us by Superintendent Brian Brooks.
Among the reasons why the Latin Distinction Model — recognizing grads as summa cum laude (highest honors, 4.0 GPA or higher and in top 10 percent of class), magna cum laude (high honors, 4.0 GPA or higher) and cum laude (honors, 3.6 to 3.99 GPA) — was recommended at SJ-O:
— The old model often led to an “unfair comparison of high-achieving students competing for college admissions (and) no recognition for truly high-achieving students” while this one can “provide academic motivation and encouragement to more of our student body.”
— These days, “class rank is not a significant factor in college admission and in most cases only used if a rank is given.”
— According to multiple principals whose high schools have made similar transitions, it brings a “significant reduction in stress” and adds “mental health benefits” for students.
— “Learning is more important than the grade,” and this model encourages students to take courses that are more relevant to their interests and career goals.
VILLAGE OF TOLONO
Westville’s ERH Enterprises will continue to run Tolono’s sewer plant, per a new operating agreement approved during a brief meeting of the village board.
Many residents have began receiving opt-out letters this week. We've added a video to our website to help explain the opt-out process and the new rates versus Ameren rates. https://t.co/jjfHMuQDRP pic.twitter.com/nOSBb0agQY— City of Tuscola (@cityoftuscola) April 28, 2022
CITY OF TUSCOLA
City council members signed off on the fiscal 2023 budget, which includes funding to renovate the Tuscola Police Department and add onto both the South Fire Station and Street Department building. Also approved: agreements with Effingham-based Utz & Associates to begin the architectural design of those projects.
CITY OF URBANA
Tabbed to serve on the city’s plan commission through June 30, 2025: proud 27-year Urbana resident Will Andresen, an automated data collection coordinator for Applied Pavement Technology.
In an appointment memo presented to the city council by Mayor Diane Marlin, Andresen said: “I earned my graduate degree in urban planning to better understand and explain my surroundings, but even more so to improve my community. I may not be a direct planner now, but I have a keen grasp of planning principles and would like to join Urbana’s Plan Commission to help utilize those skills in any way I can — not just to improve the locale for myself but for the entire community.”
URBANA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Headed the way of student-centered Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center, care of the city’s Community Development Commission: a $25,000 Youth Services Grant.
URBANA SCHOOL BOARD
For sale sometime soon: the one-story, 21,783-square-foot downtown building that, until its recent move to 1101 East University Avenue, housed the Urbana school district’s central office.
Asking price for the property at 205 North Race Street: $950,000, per the recommendation of the the district’s facilities committee to the school board.
Illinois School Code makes such a move more complicated than selling a home. The district first must notice its intent to sell via a resolution of public sale, publicly notice the intent for three weeks, then collect bids.
“The $950,000 is our minimum bid price,” Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum notes. “If someone offers us $950,000, we would accept that ‘bid’ and sell the property.”
VERMILION COUNTY
The village of Potomac‘s water meter project got a big boost, care of the Vermilion County Board. Members of the board’s finance committee unanimously approved giving $91,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to the village of 689.
Said finance committee chair Larry Baughn Jr.: “These are the type of brick-and-mortar projects that the county is happy to help with. The only recourse the village would have had was to raise water rates to their citizens to make up the shortfall. If the county can help the village and the citizens at the same time, I think it’s a win, win for all involved.”
Vermilion County received $14 million in ARPA pandemic relief funding, with only about $800,000 of it spent so far. Officials are assessing several projects — some inside county government, others that can benefit smaller communities.
WESTVILLE SCHOOLS
How to replace a 43-year veteran of Vermilion County schools, 20-year employee and highly respected athletic director? Westville has opted to divvy up the retiring Mike Waters‘ duties, with school board members hiring Joe Brazas and Jeni Young as the district’s co-ADs.