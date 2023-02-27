DANVILLE — Does the fate of Danville Schlarman Academy hang in the balance? Many parents, students and staff hope not.
In the wake of the loss of three administrators and a student-staff walk-out, a meeting called “Save Schlarman” was scheduled for Monday evening at the Fischer Theatre.
Danville alderwoman Eve Ludwig, who has resigned as a Schlarman consultive board member, said the meeting was not planned to be confrontational or one-sided. It was to be held in the hopes of the two sides finding common ground.
State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, was scheduled to emcee the meeting.
Among those invited was Principal Barbara Rew and representatives of the Peoria Catholic Diocese, which operates the school. Ludwig, however, said Monday afternoon that she had been told Rew would not be attending. She was not sure if the diocese would be represented.
After Assistant Principal Mark Janesky resigned Feb. 13 (or, according to Janesky, was dismissed) and Dean of Students Courtney Hemker was dismissed Feb. 21, students, parents and staff staged a walk-out last Wednesday morning to protest the removals.
On Friday, Dean of Students Mark Croy resigned rather than take a different position, leaving many students and staff feeling rudderless, Ludwig told The News-Gazette.
Rew said the academy, which operates two campuses — a south campus for grades K-6 and a north campus for grades 7-12 — said the academy will be around for another 75 years.
Rew sent an email Friday afternoon to Schlarman parents, guardians and staff with a letter from Bishop Lou Tylka of the Peoria Diocese that sought to clarify matters and indicate his support of the academy.
He said he desires to continue the tradition of providing Catholic education in the Danville area through the academy.
“Unfortunately, for several months there had been misgivings among some regarding the school’s leadership,” Tylka said. “Despite the view that ‘Peoria doesn’t care’ and ‘the diocese is doing nothing,’ there were several interventions through the Office of Catholic Schools to resolve differences.”
He said despite those efforts, Janesky chose to resign his position. He said Rew has maintained the confidence of Tylka and the Office of Catholic Schools.
Janesky, however, said he was asked to leave by the diocese after he questioned officials about plans for the future of the academy and indicating a number of teachers might not return as a result of some administrative policy.
“I was told by a diocese officials, and I quote, ‘That will be the city of Danville’s problem,’” Janesky said.
Tylka disputed that statement, saying, “It is completely inaccurate that it was ever said that “it is the city of Danville’s problem.”
He said as an apostolate, it is the church’s responsibility to ensure it is providing, to the best of its ability, a school “rooted in Catholic identity, solid in her academic rigors and formative of one’s Christian discipleship.”
He asked people to be supportive of the academy and said everyone needs to work together.