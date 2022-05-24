URBANA — A federal court judge sentenced a Melvin man to 27 years in prison for child pornography crimes.
Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm sentenced Richard Cruse, 37, of the 200 block of North Center Street, on two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography for crimes he committed in November 2019 and September 2020.
Ford County police initially arrested Cruse, who was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and indecent solicitation of a child. A federal grand jury charged Cruse on the three counts to which he pleaded guilty in January.
Mihm found Cruse engaged in a pattern of sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor.
In imposing the 27-year prison sentence, Mihm said the harm done to victims for some criminal offenses is “temporary,” but said of Cruse’s conduct, “It is clear from all that we’ve heard in this case that is not true. The harm is permanent.”
Mihm also ordered Cruse to pay $9,000 in restitution to three separate victims from the child pornography files Cruse trafficked. He was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release after having served the prison term.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Ford County Sheriff’s Department with the cooperation of Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian. Representing the government in the prosecution was U.S. Attorney Elly Pierson.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. It is led by U.S. attorneys’ offices and the criminal division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.
Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.