SIDNEY — More than 100 runners and walkers gathered Saturday in downtown Sidney for the Savannah Day 2.96 Memorial Run, in honor of the 2018 Unity graduate who died last October.
For her family, there was no better way to honor the former Danville Area Community College runner, who won a Class 1A state championship with Unity in 2015.
Running “was her life, basically,” said Sydney Day, Savannah’s older sister. “She lived and breathed running basically. It’s just nice to see how many people my sister impacted in the short time she was here. It’s crazy that we had 100 people run here.”
The race raised around $2,000 for a scholarship that will go to a female Unity athlete who has a grade-point average of at least 3.0.
“We thought, ‘What better way to honor her than have a memorial run every year,’” her mother, Gloria Day, said after the race. “So far, I’ve been really happy. I thought I would cry all day but I’ve been really good so far, it’s been really happy for me.”
Zach Ruwe, an eighth-grader from Allerton, won the boys’ race, and Unity graduate Audrey Hancock won the girls’ race.
“This race is bringing everyone in our community and everyone that loved her together for something that she loved to do,” said Summer Day, Savannah’s younger sister.