CHAMPAIGN — Students will have a swanky new place to congregate during Illini football games this fall at Memorial Stadium.
On Wednesday, the University of Illinois athletic department unveiled renderings of a student patio deck that officials say will be in place in time for the Aug. 31 season opener against Akron.
Among the features: concessions, high-top tables with umbrellas, outdoor couches and chairs, and TVs tuned into college football games from across the country.
The patio exists in the northeast part of Memorial Stadium, right outside where the coaches’ offices used to be located. Lovie Smith and his staff are in the process of moving into the new $80 million Henry Dale and Betty Smith Center, located on the east side of Memorial Stadium.
The wall separating the north end zone concourse and patio at the stadium has been removed, allowing for direct access to the new patio deck from student seating in the north end zone.
It will be available for all students who purchase tickets for the upcoming season. No additional ticket will be required.
UI athletic director Josh Whitman first discussed the new student space in June, touting it as “a place for them to really socialize and enjoy the game from a different perspective.”