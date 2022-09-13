URBANA — Two local men allegedly involved in a plot to exact revenge on a witness in a 2016 murder case are in police custody on weapons offenses.
Police continue to look for a third, Shamario Brown, 24, address unknown, who successfully ran from them late Monday afternoon in Urbana.
Charged on Tuesday with being armed habitual criminals were Kenichi Townsend, 27, and Juvon Mays, 41, both of Champaign.
Both men are friends of Brown, who was acquitted in 2017 of the June 2016 murder of Ericka Cox-Bailey, 30. She was killed by gunfire intended for another person as she walked in west Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan, who co-chaired Brown’s 2017 murder trial, told Judge Brett Olmstead in court Tuesday that Champaign police investigators had “received credible information” that Townsend and Brown were planning to kill Oshay Cotton for testifying against Brown more than five years ago.
Cotton, now 25, received probation for aggravated unlawful use of weapons for his participatory role in Miss Cox-Bailey’s death. Authorities had maintained that Brown was the person who fired the shot that killed her.
On Monday, a detective was watching a home on Alberta Parkway when he saw three men leave the house, one of them matching Brown’s complexion and build and wearing a black mask.
Officers tried to stop the van they were in at Goodwin and University avenues for an alleged traffic violation. It stopped briefly and when the officer got out to approach, the van took off.
It headed east on University Avenue and south on Vine Street, where, about two minutes later, it crashed into an uninvolved car at Vine and Washington streets. That driver sustained minor injuries.
Two women who admitted they had been in the van identified Townsend, Mays and Brown as being its other occupants and said Mays was driving.
Many police officers spread out in the area and found a heavy-breathing Mays walking away from a yard in the 200 block of East Washington Street. A person in that area saw him jump a fence into the backyard, then leave the yard.
In that yard, police found a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine holding 26 bullets. It had been altered with a switch to make it fire as a fully automatic weapon.
Officers also found Townsend running down a driveway in the 800 block of Vine Street. He had a single dose of Ecstasy in his pocket. Officers found a loaded black handgun, that turned out to be stolen, and a magazine for it in the backyard of that home.
The man believed to be Brown was seen on the west side of Urbana Middle School by a police officer who recognized him and called him by name. He then ran southeast and police lost sight of him.
At the same home where Mays had been seen going in the backyard, police found a sweatshirt and a black ski mask in the front yard. The mask looked like the one Brown had been seen wearing when he got in the van as it departed from Alberta Parkway.
The pursuit for the trio prompted the soft lockdown of Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School from about 4:45 to 5:50 p.m.
If convicted of being armed habitual criminals, Townsend and Mays face six to 30 years in prison to be served at 85 percent time, Olmstead explained to the multiple-convicted felons as he arraigned them.
Olmstead also arraigned Townsend on charges of armed violence and possession of a stolen gun and Mays on an additional count of unlawful possession of a gun modified to act as a machine gun.
“That firearm is a serious piece of hardware and is related to a desire to protect something substantial,” Olmstead said of the automatic Glock handgun that Mays allegedly tossed as he ran from police.
“It is a strong statement to make about your dangerousness,” Olmstead said, setting Mays’ bond at $1 million. The judge said he had also considered Mays’ “rather ugly” and lengthy criminal history.
He reiterated a similar theme with Townsend, who, because he is currently on parole for a 2018 aggravated robbery, cannot be released from jail on bond until his alleged parole violation is resolved. Nonetheless, Olmstead also set Townsend’s bond at $1 million.
Both men were told to be back in court Oct. 5.