URBANA - Two Champaign men in a vehicle speeding on Interstate 57 with guns and items typically related to police work have been criminally charged.
Bryant Harvey Jr., 25, who listed an address in the 3300 block of Ridgewood Drive, and Allen Schaffer, 32, of the 1400 block of West Anthony Drive, were arrested Saturday by Illinois State Police, who clocked Harvey allegedly driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone about a mile north of the exit for Market Street in Champaign.
Police learned that Harvey is a convicted felon currently on parole. A search of the vehicle turned up two guns in the center console easily accessible by both Harvey and Schaffer, also a convicted felon not allowed to possess a gun.
In the back seat, troopers found a bag with Schaffer’s birth certificate in it, a .45-caliber handgun, two replica Drug Enforcement Administration badges, handcuffs, a handcuff key, plug-in police strobe lights and radios, and about 4 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
Judge Adam Dill arraigned Harvey Monday on four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 2 felony. Because of a prior conviction for aggravated robbery, he faces an extended prison term of three to 14 years if convicted. Court records show he had another adult conviction for theft and a juvenile adjudication for possession of a firearm. Dill set his bond at $25,000.
Schaffer was charged with three counts of being an armed habitual criminal and two counts of armed violence, all Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.
His prior convictions, court records show, are for aggravated robbery, residential burglary and theft.
He posted 10 percent of the $75,000 bond set and was released. He’s due back in court June 9 for a probable cause hearing.