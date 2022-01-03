CHAMPAIGN — When high school students return to Champaign Central and Centennial on Tuesday, they’ll be greeted with newly-installed metal detectors, which the Unit 4 School Board approved to purchase in October.
Students will walk into school as normal, the district said in an email to families, but they’ll need to remove their school-issued Chromebooks from their backpacks.
The metal detectors were approved after multiple lockdowns at Centennial early in the school year, including one in which shots were fired on the field north of the building.
Champaign Central students experienced their own lockdown related to a gun scare on Dec. 3.
Students will also be required to wear lanyards with their student IDs and remove their hoods while they’re in the building.
"Unit 4 will maintain high expectations and follow strict disciplinary procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff," the district wrote. "We will continue to monitor, review and adjust all safety measures and practices we have in place to keep everyone protected."