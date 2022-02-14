metal detectors
John Riley of Evolv Technology carries a fake gun through one of the company’s metal detectors to show how it activates red lights on the devices during a demonstration last month at the student entrance to Centennial High School in Champaign.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
URBANA — A month after being installed at Champaign's two public high schools, metal detectors will debut in Urbana this week.

Starting Thursday, all students, staff and visitors at Urbana High School will pass through the extra level of security, the district announced Monday.

OpenGate, which makes the safety detectors, will host a demo Wednesday for "anyone who'd like to see how the new system works before the first day of use," the district said.

