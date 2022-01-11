CHAMPAIGN — High school basketball fans planning to attend tonight’s crosstown rivalry boys’ game between Centennial and Champaign Central should prepare to encounter a bit of extra security.
Metal detectors will be in use at the Maroons’ storied Combes Gymnasium for the scheduled 7:30 p.m. varsity tip-off. Central athletic director Jane Stillman said AGB Investigative Services personnel will man the devices that all event attendees must walk through.
Students at both Unit 4 schools are becoming accustomed to metal detectors, which they must pass through when entering their respective institutions for classes. There have been multiple lockdowns at Centennial this school year on top of one at Central.
“We use them every day at school, and they go fairly quickly,” Stillman said. “It hasn’t slowed anything up at school, so it really shouldn’t affect a basketball game.”
Stillman said this is the Maroons’ first home basketball game at which metal detectors will be in place.