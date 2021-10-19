URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted possessing methamphetamine has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Mickey Roubsouay, 33, who listed an address in the 800 block of MacArthur Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of methamphetamine, admitting that he had about 8 grams of the drug when arrested by a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy.
A report said deputies were looking for Roubsouay because a woman suspected he had stolen her sport utility vehicle from her driveway on Dodson Drive in Urbana on Aug. 13 or 14.
Deputies spotted him walking near the vehicle in the 1900 block of North Neil Street, Champaign, on Aug. 14 and told him to stop. Instead, Roubsouay ran, tossing keys and a phone as he fled.
When deputies caught him, they found a bag of methamphetamine on him.
In the vehicle they found a starter pistol, ammunition, cannabis and bullet holes.
In exchange for his guilty plea to the methamphetamine charge,Assistant State's Attorney Justin Umlah dismissed a charge alleging Roubsouay possessed a stolen vehicle.
Court records show he has prior convictions for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a felon, delivery of a controlled substance, obstructing justice and driving under suspension.