CHEBANSE — A Michigan man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County.
Coroner Bill Cheatum identified him as Cory Hart, 35, of Greenville, Mich. He was a passenger in a semitrailer driven by William Hutchens, 50, also of Greenville.
An Illinois State Police report said preliminary information is that Hutchens and the driver of another large truck were both headed north, about a mile south of the exit for Chebanse, when the other driver slowed to merge onto the right shoulder.
Hutchens then hit the rear of the other truck.
The accident happened just before 4 p.m. and closed the northbound lanes of I-57 in that area for just over seven hours as troopers investigated.
The investigation remains open, police said.