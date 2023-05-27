CHAMPAIGN — Milford's baseball program delivered its first sectional title on Saturday, storming past St. Thomas More 8-1 in a Class 1A title game.
Caleb Clutteur pitched six innings and Carson Shields went 2 for 2 with three RBI and gtwo runs.
Next on the team's to-do list: advance to state. The Bearcats can do that with a win at Monday's 11 a.m. super-sectional at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Other highlights from a busy Saturday:
— Like Milford baseball, LeRoy softball had never won a sectional title — until Saturday. The potent Panthers beat Heyworth 2-1 in Tuscola to move one win away from Class 1A state by defeating Heyworth on Saturday. Lily Long (16-3) pitched a complete-game three-hitter for the Panthers (31-6).
— Champaign Central won another regional title, taking care of Normal U-High 5-1 in Bloomington.
— Mahomet-Seymour softball blanked Rantoul 10-0 for a Class 3A regional title, strong pitching by Ava Henderson and quick start paving the way.