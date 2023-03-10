URBANA — A rural Milford woman who admitted fraudulently using a University of Illinois-issued credit card has been sentenced to two years of second chance probation.
If Rebecca Nash, 61, successfully completes the period of probation she will have no record of a conviction.
She pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to credit card fraud, admitting that between June and November of 2022, she used a credit card issued to her as part of her job at the UI to pay for rental cars and gasoline for herself.
A UI police report said Nash rented cars at least five times and bought gas twice with the card.
When confronted by a supervisor about the expenditures, she repaid the gasoline charges and agreed to repay the rental car charges but the check she used to repay the money bounced.
Even after that, she rented a car again with the UI-issued credit card, the report said.
As a condition of her sentence, Nash was ordered to make restitution of $10,446 to the UI, which will be taken from her retirement benefits, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum.
The prosecutor said Nash had no previous convictions.