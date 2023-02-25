WESTMONT — Before Nolan Miller left Champaign on Thursday for the IHSA boys' swimming state meet, the Champaign Central senior had one goal in mind.
Win a state championship.
Miller did just that on Saturday at FMC Natatorium, winning the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 36.22 seconds.
Rockford East senior Camden Taylor was second in 1:36.39.
Miller, an Ohio State signee, is the first Central swimmer to win a state title since Payton Woods won the 50 freestyle in 2016 and only the sixth in school history.
Miller, who placed second in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle last season, will race in the 500 freestyle later on Saturday.