CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been convinced.
The Democrat says the $500 million in state money pledged to the UI’s Illinois Innovation Network years ago will come through, after all.
Pritzker and UI officials made the announcement Wednesday morning in Chicago, the site of the to-be-built Discovery Partners Institute, one of the top projects of the research network.
Former Gov. Bruce Rauner originally pledged the $500 million in state funds. But Pritzker said he needed to see proof of IIN’s vitality and made the state money contingent on the university matching it. Now, Pritzker’s office says the UI and the other INN schools have raised $454 million.
Included is a new, $10 million dollar gift from UI Board of Trustees Chairman Don Edwards and wife Anne, half of which will go to IIN. The gift is the largest ever by a UI trustee.
“My wife, Anne, and I are thrilled to make this $10 million gift to the university that transformed our lives,” Edwards said Wednesday. “We want to pay forward the opportunities we have enjoyed, supporting the students and innovation that are key to progress and economic growth for our state and our nation.”
The remainder of Edwards’ gift will go toward scholarships at the Gies College of Business ($2 million), renovation of the Ubben Basketball Complex ($2 million) and the Illini golf programs ($1 million).
Edwards played golf at Illinois in the 1980s.