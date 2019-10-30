TILTON — A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold at the County Market in Tilton.
The winning ticket in Tuesday's drawing matched all five numbers — 4, 9, 17, 27, 39 — but not the Mega Ball number (22).
The winner has yet to come forward, according to the Illinois Lottery, which encouraged the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.
The winner has a year to claim the prize at one of the Illinois Lottery's five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield and Fairview Heights.
The County Market at 1628 Georgetown Road will also receive a bonus of $10,000.