PESOTUM — A motorist was injured when a car crashed into some debris on Interstate 57 on Thursday afternoon in southern Champaign County.
According to a state police report, at 2:11 p.m., Lyndy L. Burch, 49, of Cambridge, Minn., was driving a Toyota Prius south on I-57 about a mile south of the Pesotum exit when her car was struck by metal debris in the road.
The Prius sustained damage to the windshield and passenger-side window.
Burch was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment for what police described as minor injuries.
Three passengers, Jorjette J. Burch, 21, and an infant and a 1-year-old, all of Circle Pines, Minn., were not injured.
Both adults were wearing seat belts, and both children were in child-safety seats, police said.
No tickets had been issued as of Thursday night.