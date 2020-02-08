ST. PAUL, Minn. — A federal court judge in Minnesota has agreed to continue the trial of a Ford County man accused of firebombing a mosque in Bloomington, Minn., in 2017.
On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Donovan Frank granted a request from lawyers for Michael Hari, 48, of Clarence, to continue his Minnesota trial, which has been set for Feb. 18, until April 27, to give the lawyers more time to prepare. Government prosecutors objected.
The continuance could affect the scheduling of Hari’s trial in the Central District of Illinois on charges of weapons possession, criminal conspiracy and attempted arson since Hari’s request to have his Minnesota criminal case resolved first had earlier been granted. His Central District trial had been set to begin March 30 in Urbana before Judge Michael Mihm.
Hari is alleged to have headed up a home-grown militia called the “White Rabbits” who carried out “jobs” that included the firebombing of the Bloomington, Minn., mosque, in August 2017, and in the Central District, the attempted firebombing of the Women’s Health Practice in Champaign in November 2017, armed robberies of Walmarts in Watseka and Mount Vernon, armed robberies of alleged drug dealers in Indiana, and damaging railroad tracks in Effingham, in November and December 2017 and January 2018.
The former Ford County sheriff’s deputy is also charged with possessing a machine gun and possession of weapons by a felon.
The request for the continuance in St. Paul followed Mihm’s denial Tuesday of a request by Hari’s lawyers in Urbana to consolidate the charges in both cases and try the entire case in Minnesota.