THOMASBORO — Four Rantoul residents sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck north of Thomasboro Monday afternoon.
Illinois State Police Sgt. Christopher Watson said the accident happened when a vehicle driven by Emory S. Green, 84, pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Ashley D. Brandon, 37, about 3:47 p.m.
Green was westbound on Champaign County Road 2700 North and was attempting to cross U.S. 45 two miles north of Thomasboro when he pulled out in front of Green.
Both drivers and their passengers — Wilma S. Green, 85, in the Green vehicle and a 12-year-old female in the Brandon vehicle — sustained minor injuries. All were transported by ambulance to an area hospital. All of the injured reside in Rantoul.
Watson said Emory Green was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection. Green’s vehicle, a 2018 Buick LaCrosse, and Brandon’s vehicle, a 2007 Nissan Altima, were towed from the scene.