CHAMPAIGN — Some parents hope their kids will be great students or star athletes.
What Champaign parents Dan and Rebecca Szajna fervently hope for their youngest daughter, Mikaela, is that one day she’ll be able to do these four things:
Eat, talk, walk and breathe.
Mikaela Szajna was born with spinal muscular atrophy, a rare neuromuscular disease notorious for being a leading genetic cause of infant death.
In its most common — and also most severe — form, SMA becomes apparent about a few months after birth and leaves babies with limited movement and difficulty breathing, swallowing and holding up their heads.
Months past her second birthday, Mikaela is a smiley, brown-eyed survivor.
She breathes with the help of a tube in her windpipe and a ventilator, she’s nourished through a feeding tube and she’s unable to walk or lift her head on her own — yet.
Rebecca Szajna, a University of Illinois law professor, won’t accept limits on how far her little daughter may progress.
“If they tell me a limit, I say, ‘That’s not true,’” she said.
Before 2016, parents were given little hope that children born with SMA would make it to age 2.
Mikaela, who has the most severe form of SMA, was born in time to get the first and second treatments ever developed for this disease.
One of them, Spinraza, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in late 2016, and the second, a one-time gene therapy called Zolgensma, became available earlier this year with a record-breaking price of $2.1 million per dose.
Mikaela was also born too late to have been routinely screened for SMA at birth, as future Illinois newborns will be starting next year under a new state law.
While Mikaela has made progress on her treatments, had she been screened for SMA at birth, she could have been treated before the disease progressed, according to pediatric neurologist Dr. Vamshi Rao, one of Mikaela’s specialists at Chicago’s Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital.
Rao said there’s a big difference for kids born with SMA who get early treatment.
“There are kids who are running and jumping,” he said.
Fine at first
The Szajnas are a family of four, with Mikaela’s older sister, Carrie, having just turned 5.
There were no signs of SMA when Mikaela was born, her parents said. In fact, they thought she might be an early crawler.
“Mikaela was born what we thought was a happy, healthy baby girl,” recalled Dan, who works as director of system purchasing and support services at the UI.
That all changed at the two-month mark. Mikaela developed a persistent cold and her parents noticed her muscle tone had turned “floppy.” She wasn’t meeting such developmental milestones as holding up her head.
Their pediatrician sent them to see a pediatric neurologist at Carle, who said SMA in about 15 minutes flat and sent the family right to Lurie Children’s Hospital.
SMA? Dan said he and his wife had never heard of it. Death between six months to a year?
“The wind was blown out of us,” he recalled.
Mikaela wound up spending four-and-a-half months in the Chicago hospital as her cold lingered and took a turn for the worse and she was unable to cough, then suffered a collapsed lung, her parents said.
Because of that illness, she was ineligible for the Zolgensma clinical trial. But she did get Spinraza treatments, then just made it under the wire before her second birthday to be treated with Zolgensma, which was FDA-approved for kids up to age 2.
“She truly is one of our miracle babies,” Rao said.
Illinois’ new SMA screening law won’t kick in until July next year, Rao said. He and others at Lurie Children’s Hospital have been pushing for an earlier implementation.
“We are trying to educate people to pick up the red flags, so diagnosis doesn’t get delayed,” he said. “Newborn screening is a step in the right direction, but until then, we need to pick up on this early on.”
‘Million dollar question’
The two SMA treatments work differently.
In kids with SMA, there is a missing or defective gene — called the survival motor neuron 1 gene — that’s responsible for producing most of the protein to support specialized nerve cells called motor neurons that send signals from the brain and spinal cord to the muscles.
Everyone is also born with a back-up survival motor neuron 2 gene that can produce about 10 percent of the protein to support motor neurons, according to Rao.
Spinraza works by pumping up the back-up gene, while Zolgensma replaces the missing or defective gene 1, he said.
Zolgensma is a one-time infusion treatment, while Spinraza requires a lumbar puncture and needs to be repeated every four months after the initial loading doses, he said.
Lurie Children’s Hospital has been a clinical trial site for both SMA treatments, along with a third potential new treatment still in the pipeline, Rao said.
He marvels that just a few years ago, there were no treatments for SMA and potentially next year there could be three.
Whether one of the two currently approved treatments might become the preferred one down the road, “that’s the million dollar question,” Rao said.
Both are so new, and work by such different mechanisms, there’s no way to directly compare them — other than by tracking kids who have gotten one or the other in clinical trials and seeing which group has the best outcome, Rao said.
What he can hypothesize is that the Spinraza — which costs $125,000 a dose — produced enough of the needed protein to keep Mikaela alive and help her make some progress, Rao said.
As for the Zolgensma, “since we don’t know if gene therapy is better, the only way to know this is give it to her,” he said.
The drugmaker covered Mikaela’s first Spinraza treatment, and the Szajnas’ health insurer, Health Alliance Medical Plans, covered the rest of her Spinraza treatments along with the Zolgensma.
Dan Szajna said he and his wife were left with a $50 co-payment for the Zolgensma. Under the circumstances, he said, “I will gladly pay that.”
24/7 attention
Mikaela’s biggest hurdle is overcoming the muscle atrophy that occurred before she was treated, Dan Szajna said.
“From the time she was born to the time she was dosed, her muscles were used less and less,” he said.
Meanwhile, she needs around-the-clock attention, and it’s a busy life for her family.
Rebecca said she’s fortunate to be able to do some of her work from home, though she doesn’t sleep much.
Therapists come to their home about every day to work with Mikaela, Rebecca said, and because Mikaela is ventilator-dependent, the family also qualifies for a Medicaid waiver program that provides daily in-home nursing care.
But nighttime in-home nursing shifts can be hard to fill, Dan said. He or Rebecca stay up to watch over Mikaela on the nights nurses aren’t available.
The grandparents also help out part of the time. Rebecca’s parents, who live in Georgia, come to Champaign once a month and stay for at least a week to pitch in, Rebecca said.
Since her treatments, Mikaela has made continuous improvements, her parents said.
She can sit on her own, once her parents put her in a seated position. She can stand with assistance, roll on her own and lift both her arms and legs.
“These are all things that would have been unheard of without the medications she’s received,” Dan said.
Mikaela has also learned enough sign language to communicate. She’s learned her colors, shapes, numbers and letters, and — like a typical toddler — plays, and sometimes fights, with her big sister.
She can also breathe on her own enough these days to handle breaks off the ventilator and can manage tastes of food. Mustard is a favorite, Rebecca said.
“It’s kind of amazing, the things she can do,” she said.
She and her husband hope, when the time comes, that Mikaela will be able to go to school.
“Her prognosis is anybody’s guess,” Rebecca said. “She’s on the cutting edge of so much.”