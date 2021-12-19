CISSNA PARK — At least one semi truckload of donated goods — and maybe more — this week will head south from the Cissna Park-Watseka area to aid victims of the Dec. 10 tornado in Kentucky.
Trucker Kent Kottke and his wife, Tara, with the help of FFA chapters in Cissna Park and Watseka, are gathering donated items to help those in need.
Tara Kottke formerly lived in Bowling Green, Ky., one of the communities that was hit by the devastation.
“I’ve only got one truck, a 48-foot trailer,” Kent Kottke said. “I can get more trucks. This could go pretty wild pretty fast. We’re playing it by ear.”
Kottke is no stranger to helping those in need. A 30-year trucking veteran, he drove a truckload of items to victims of a 2005 Florida hurricane.
He said the Mars Petcare/Kal Kan plant in Mattoon is donating several pallets of dog food.
“A lot of animals were displaced” by the tornado, Kottke said.
The Mattoon Rural King will also donate items.
“One of my wife’s sons is manager at the Kokomo Walmart. They will donate several pallets of water,” he said.
The Kottkes want to take essentials to Kentucky. In addition to water, they will take clothing, rakes, tarps, gloves.
“Right now, toys” are needed, he said. “A lot of kids aren’t going to have a Christmas. We’re just trying to get something.”
Cissna Park FFA adviser Jeff Clifton said the chapter was involved in the Kottkes’ mission of mercy to Florida in 2005 and this week has been collecting donated items for the Bowling Green area.
Friday afternoon, a day after the collection effort began at the school, six pallets of clothing, water, toiletries and other items had arrived.
Clifton said the chapter will also work with United Methodist churches in Rankin and Cissna Park to take clothes leftover from their Christmas hand-out effort.
The FFA chapter is an active group at Cissna Park. Its 61 members comprise about two-thirds of the student body.
“We’ve had a good response from the public,” Clifton said. “We just started collecting yesterday.”
He said Watseka FFA has collected water and is working on a deal to secure a pallet full of blue jeans from a local business.
“We just appreciate all the outreach and the donations we’ve had so far,” Clifton said. “We just hope we can help a little bit. We want to send as many truckloads as we can.”
Kottke said victims of storms such as Florida in 2005 and Kentucky last week are beyond grateful when people show they care.
“When I took it down there before, the reaction was indescribable,” he said. “You don’t realize the magnitude of the damage of a hurricane.”
Kottke said vehicles were backed up for about a mile to receive donated items.
“It was set up like an assembly line,” he said. “Cars could drive through and set up and they could hand out an allotment. Until you see something of that nature, you don’t grasp how bad it is.”
He said it was “kind of nice” as a trucker to get the thumbs-up sign rather than the middle finger.
“People don’t like semis,” he said.
Donated items may be brought to Cissna Park High School. Funds may be mailed to the school at 511 N. Second St., Cissna Park, IL 60924.
Questions may be directed to Clifton at 815-471-4708 or to Kent Kottke at 217-781-1189.