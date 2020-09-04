URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor said she hopes to speak with jurors who couldn’t reach unanimous verdicts in a shooting and weapons trial before deciding if she will retry it.
After approximately eight hours of deliberations over two days, jurors hearing the charges against Herbert Shah, 27, of Champaign, told Judge Randy Rosenbaum they could not reach unanimous verdicts on two counts but acquitted him of a third.
About mid-morning Friday, Rosenbaum declared a mistrial on the charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm alleging Shah fired a gun at a man on June 22, 2019, in the parking lot of Hollywood Liquors, 512 S. Neil St., C, and unlawful use of weapons by a felon for possessing the Ruger handgun used in that shooting.
The vote was 8 to 4 to convict Shah, according to a juror who asked not to be identified.
Jurors acquitted Shah of a third count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon alleging that a different gun police found days later in a car in Shah’s garage was his.
Shah remains in jail on those charges as well as an unresolved case of aggravated battery alleging he broke a fellow inmate’s jaw on July 27.
The mixed set of verdicts came after Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink presented 16 civilian, police and state crime lab witnesses over two days. Defense attorney Cierra Norris of Chicago called no witnesses on Shah’s behalf. As is his right, Shah declined to testify.
An eyewitness who was across the street from the liquor store parking lot said he saw two men fighting and one of them pulled a gun and fired at the other. The other man, who declined to take part in the case, was not hit.
Witnesses said the shooter, wearing a medical boot, ran north then east down an alley by Fat City. A couple hours later, acting on an anonymous tip, detectives found a pink Ruger handgun on the roof of Fat City. One witness had said the man running had a pink gun.
The spent casings and projectiles found in the parking lot came from that gun, a state crime lab analyst testified.
On the gun, another state crime lab scientist said, was DNA that a scientist said could have come from Shah. However, there were other contributors of DNA on it as well, she testified.
Shah’s girlfriend had identified herself and Shah on video taken by the eyewitness across the street who said he saw the men fighting and the subsequent shooting.
She pointed to the man wearing the medical boot as Shah. The eyewitness across the street also saw the boot, leading Alferink to argue that was a “distinctive” detail that was better than a photo lineup.
“This is not a convention of people with medical boots,” Alferink said.
Norris argued that police should have done photo lineups with all the eyewitnesses but did not. She also called the DNA discovery “messy” and “inconclusive” even though the DNA scientist said she could speak only in probabilities expressed in numbers about the origin of DNA and never with absolute certainty.
Shah is due back in court Sept. 15.