URBANA — A Minnesota man who admitted to a Champaign County jury that he had a gun in his car and lied to police who stopped him on Interstate 57 near Pesotum was convicted Thursday of those crimes.
The jury, however, acquitted Tom Tramble, 38, of more serious charges of armed violence and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, apparently believing Tramble when he said he didn’t know there were drugs in his rental car.
Tramble, of St. Paul, faces two to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Oct. 3 by Judge Roger Webber next month for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstructing identification.
He turned down a plea offer of 20 years in prison for armed violence.
The facts of his case were uncomplicated. On Jan. 24, 2022, Illinois State Trooper Joseph Rush pulled Tramble over on I-57 near Pesotum for allegedly going 13 miles over the limit.
What started as an intended written warning for the speeding violation turned into a felony case when Rush learned that Tramble had outstanding warrants in other states under different names.
Tramble told the trooper that he and his female companion were headed back to Minnesota after having visited his mother in Alabama. As he and Rush talked in the trooper’s squad car, the trooper learned of the warrants and Tramble gave Rush a different name.
Pressed by Rush to be honest with him or face even more penalties, Tramble eventually gave Rush his real identity.
The trooper informed Tramble he would have to tow his sport utility vehicle since the female passenger’s driver’s license was revoked, and that would require a search prior to towing.
Asked if there was any contraband in the SUV, Tramble admitted that there was a gun in the glove box. Another trooper found the gun, which turned out to be stolen, but also found a black bag with a lock on it under the driver’s seat. Both Tramble and his friend denied any knowledge of the bag.
Forcing it open, the trooper found about 17 grams each of crack cocaine and powder cocaine, about 11 grams of methamphetamine, more than 100 pills of oxycodone and Xanax, and a digital scale.
The six men and six women who decided Tramble’s fate watched about 90 minutes of video depicting Tramble’s traffic stop and arrest.
Testifying in his own defense, Tramble admitted he had previous convictions and said he recognized what kind of drugs were in the bag because he grew up in a neighborhood where they were common.
He said although he couldn’t do so legally, he bought the gun for his female friend on the street. He said he had just recently stolen the black bag that had the drugs in it after spying it on the seat of an unlocked car at a rest area.
“The bag was locked when I got it. I never got a chance to open it because he pulled me over. I thought it was $20,000 or $30,000 (inside) because it was locked,” he said of his reason for stealing it.
In answer to questions from his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp, Tramble said he admitted to Rush that the gun and the bag were his because he feared if he did not that Rush would also arrest his companion, and he didn’t want that to happen.
In closing arguments, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the fact that Tramble had the gun accessible to him at the same time he possessed the drugs made him guilty of armed violence. A state crime lab DNA analyst had testified there was “very strong support” that Tramble’s DNA was on the gun magazine, but the drugs were not tested for DNA.
“You can use your common sense,” Fletcher argued, saying there was “no presumption that he is telling the truth.”
Lepp countered that Tramble “did not know what was in that bag.”
In a strategic move that turned out to work to Tramble’s advantage, Lepp argued that Tramble, distrustful of police, admitted he lied to Rush about his identity and admitted that he had the gun and was willing to be convicted of those crimes.
But she argued that Fletcher had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Tramble knew there were drugs in the bag, an element needed to uphold convictions for armed violence and possession with intent to deliver controlled substance.
The jury was out for about three hours.