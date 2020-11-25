URBANA - A Kankakee man who admitted he teamed up with another person to beat up a man in Rantoul this past summer has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Bryson Russell, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to mob action, admitting that on Aug. 17, he and another younger man hit a third older man about the head and body.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said the confrontation happened in the 700 block of North Maplewood Drive. Witnesses saw Russell and another man ask the victim for cash and when he told them no, they chased him and beat him up.
Russell was also sentenced to 80 days in jail but given credit for time served. Others charges of aggravated battery to a person over 60 and battery were dismissed.